Yoon, Japan's Kishida agree to cooperate in hydrogen sector
By Lee Haye-ah
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida agreed Friday to work together to cut costs and establish international rules in the hydrogen sector.
During a discussion at Stanford University, the two leaders talked about ways their countries can cooperate in the hydrogen sector, given South Korea's wide use of hydrogen cars and Japan's large number of hydrogen-related patents.
Both Yoon and Kishida attended the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in San Francisco this week.
The discussion came a day after they held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the APEC summit, their seventh bilateral summit this year, as Seoul and Tokyo push to mend and develop their relationship after years of tensions over historical disputes.
Yoon recalled that he and Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden agreed during their trilateral summit at Camp David in August to develop the trilateral partnership into a comprehensive cooperation mechanism.
He said the three countries should especially strengthen cooperation in areas such as advanced technology, AI and digital governance, carbon reduction and the transition to clean energy.
Yoon and Kishida also took part in a moderated discussion with former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, before taking questions from Stanford University students.
Ahead of the discussion, the two leaders met with a group of South Korean and Japanese startup representatives working in Silicon Valley.
South Korea plans to open a Korea Startup Center in Tokyo early next year to serve as a hub for startup exchanges between the two countries, the presidential office said.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Movie Review) '12.12: The Day': anatomy of tension-filled 9-hr coup that changed Korean history
-
(LEAD) Jungkook's 'Standing Next to You' debuts at No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Jungkook's 'Standing Next to You' debuts at No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Adm. Yi Sun-sin trilogy reaches zenith with final film 'Roryang': director
-
Jungkook debuts at No. 2 on Billboard 200 with 'Golden'
-
(Movie Review) '12.12: The Day': anatomy of tension-filled 9-hr coup that changed Korean history
-
Jungkook debuts at No. 2 on Billboard 200 with 'Golden'
-
Adm. Yi Sun-sin trilogy reaches zenith with final film 'Roryang': director
-
S. Korea, U.S., Japan to launch N.K. missile data sharing system next month
-
Ryu Jun-yeol, Hyeri split after 6 years
-
(LEAD) Yoon, Xi exchange greetings at APEC summit
-
Nuclear arms of N. Korea, China, Russia pose 'existential' dangers to U.S., its allies: report
-
Biden voiced concerns about 'illicit' N. Korean nuclear, missile programs in talks with Xi: official
-
BLACKPINK's Rose attends APEC spousal event on mental health
-
Leaders of IPEF member states agree to launch 'critical minerals dialogue'