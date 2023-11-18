Yoon orders creation of task force to handle breakdown of gov't civil service portal
By Lee Haye-ah
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Friday ordered the creation of a task force to handle the breakdown of the government's online civil service portal, his office said.
Yoon gave the instruction from San Francisco, where he is attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, hours after the portal, Government 24, went down, disrupting online state public services nationwide.
The breakdown was blamed partly on an error with the network equipment of the National Information Resources Service, an interior ministry-affiliated agency responsible for information system security and management for the government.
The task force will be led by the presidential office and made up of officials from the interior ministry, the National Intelligence Service, the prosecution service, the police and the Korea Internet & Security Agency.
The team is expected to hold its first meeting soon.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Movie Review) '12.12: The Day': anatomy of tension-filled 9-hr coup that changed Korean history
-
(LEAD) Jungkook's 'Standing Next to You' debuts at No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Jungkook's 'Standing Next to You' debuts at No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Adm. Yi Sun-sin trilogy reaches zenith with final film 'Roryang': director
-
Jungkook debuts at No. 2 on Billboard 200 with 'Golden'
-
(Movie Review) '12.12: The Day': anatomy of tension-filled 9-hr coup that changed Korean history
-
Jungkook debuts at No. 2 on Billboard 200 with 'Golden'
-
Adm. Yi Sun-sin trilogy reaches zenith with final film 'Roryang': director
-
S. Korea, U.S., Japan to launch N.K. missile data sharing system next month
-
Ryu Jun-yeol, Hyeri split after 6 years
-
(LEAD) Yoon, Xi exchange greetings at APEC summit
-
Nuclear arms of N. Korea, China, Russia pose 'existential' dangers to U.S., its allies: report
-
Biden voiced concerns about 'illicit' N. Korean nuclear, missile programs in talks with Xi: official
-
Leaders of IPEF member states agree to launch 'critical minerals dialogue'
-
Yoon, Xi exchange greetings at APEC summit