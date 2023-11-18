Yoon returns home from APEC summit in San Francisco

By Lee Haye-ah

SEOUL, Nov. 18 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol returned home Saturday after attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in San Francisco.

During the three-day visit, Yoon called on APEC's 21 member economies to work together to tackle global challenges, such as climate change and supply chain disruptions.

He also met on the sidelines with U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, demonstrating South Korea's growing solidarity with the two countries.

A summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping did not materialize despite discussions to arrange one.

Yoon is scheduled to depart again Monday on a six-day visit to Britain and France.



South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum's CEO Summit at the Moscone Center in San Francisco on Nov. 15, 2023. (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr

(END)