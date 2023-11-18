Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:03 November 18, 2023
SEOUL, Nov. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 06/-4 Sunny 0
Incheon 06/-3 Sunny 0
Suwon 07/-4 Sunny 0
Cheongju 09/-2 Cloudy 10
Daejeon 09/-3 Snow 20
Chuncheon 07/-6 Sunny 0
Gangneung 10/-1 Sunny 0
Jeonju 09/-2 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 08/00 Snow 30
Jeju 11/07 Rain 30
Daegu 10/-1 Snow 10
Busan 11/01 Snow 0
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(Movie Review) '12.12: The Day': anatomy of tension-filled 9-hr coup that changed Korean history
-
(LEAD) Jungkook's 'Standing Next to You' debuts at No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Jungkook's 'Standing Next to You' debuts at No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Adm. Yi Sun-sin trilogy reaches zenith with final film 'Roryang': director
-
Jungkook debuts at No. 2 on Billboard 200 with 'Golden'
Most Saved
-
(Movie Review) '12.12: The Day': anatomy of tension-filled 9-hr coup that changed Korean history
-
Jungkook debuts at No. 2 on Billboard 200 with 'Golden'
-
Adm. Yi Sun-sin trilogy reaches zenith with final film 'Roryang': director
-
S. Korea, U.S., Japan to launch N.K. missile data sharing system next month
-
Ryu Jun-yeol, Hyeri split after 6 years
-
(LEAD) Yoon, Xi exchange greetings at APEC summit
-
Nuclear arms of N. Korea, China, Russia pose 'existential' dangers to U.S., its allies: report
-
Biden voiced concerns about 'illicit' N. Korean nuclear, missile programs in talks with Xi: official
-
BLACKPINK's Rose attends APEC spousal event on mental health
-
Leaders of IPEF member states agree to launch 'critical minerals dialogue'