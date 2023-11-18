Saturday's weather forecast

Go to Contents Go to Navigation

All News 09:03 November 18, 2023

SEOUL, Nov. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 06/-4 Sunny 0

Incheon 06/-3 Sunny 0

Suwon 07/-4 Sunny 0

Cheongju 09/-2 Cloudy 10

Daejeon 09/-3 Snow 20

Chuncheon 07/-6 Sunny 0

Gangneung 10/-1 Sunny 0

Jeonju 09/-2 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 08/00 Snow 30

Jeju 11/07 Rain 30

Daegu 10/-1 Snow 10

Busan 11/01 Snow 0

