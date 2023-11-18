Multiple hits from BTS' Jungkook, Stray Kids on British Official

SEOUL, Nov. 18 (Yonhap) -- Multiple songs and albums from Jungkook of K-pop juggernaut BTS and Stray Kids, also a South Korean boy group, have charted the British Official charts.

According to the latest charts unveiled Friday (British time), Jungkook placed four of his latest singles on the British Official Singles Top 100 chart, including "Standing Next to You" that hit No. 30.

"Too Much," his collaboration single with The Kid Laroi and Central Cee, ranked No. 48 while "Seven" and "3D," Jungkook's first and second solo singles, hit No. 54 and 75, respectively.



BTS member Jungkook is seen in this photo provided by BBC's The One Show. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

"Lalalala," the main track of Stray Kids' new EP, "Rock-Star," debuted at No. 44.

South Korean DJ and producer Peggy Gou's "(It Goes Like) Nanana" was on the chart for the 22nd consecutive week, ranking at 70.

On the Official Albums Top 100, Jungkook's "Golden" and "Rock-Star" by Stray Kids came in 21st and 69th, respectively.



K-pop boy group Stray Kids is seen in this photo provided by JYP Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

