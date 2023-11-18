Hybe's new girl band 'KATSEYE' unveiled

SEOUL, Nov. 18 (Yonhap) -- Hybe, the parent company of K-pop superband BTS' management agency BigHit, announced Saturday the lineup of its new girl band, "KATSEYE," which consists of six members from four countries.

Hybe selected the six winners to debut as KATSEYE in the final round of its global audition, "The Debut: Dream Academy," held in Hollywood, the United States.

The members are Sophia from the Philippines, Yoonchae from South Korea, Manon from Switzerland and three U.S. members: Lara, Megan and Daniela.

Hybe joined hands with Geffen Records, owned by Universal Music Group, to debut an international girl band through the global audition.

Twenty contestants, selected from some 120,000 candidates from around the world, competed in the audition, with 10 finalists vying for a debut spot in the final round.

The selected members will begin preparations for their debut, and Hybe plans to announce the debut schedule down the road.

Additionally, Hybe is scheduled to unveil a Netflix documentary next year, depicting the girl band members' growth stories.



This image shows a scene from "The Debut: Dream Academy," as provided by Hybe and Geffen Records. (PHOTO NOR FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

