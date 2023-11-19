Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:02 November 19, 2023
SEOUL, Nov. 19 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 14/01 Cloudy 10
Incheon 14/03 Sunny 0
Suwon 15/00 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 15/02 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 15/01 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 13/-3 Cloudy 40
Gangneung 15/06 Cloudy 0
Jeonju 15/03 Sunny 20
Gwangju 15/04 Sunny 20
Jeju 18/10 Cloudy 20
Daegu 16/03 Cloudy 30
Busan 17/05 Cloudy 10
(END)
