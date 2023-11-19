Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

November 19, 2023

SEOUL, Nov. 19 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 14/01 Cloudy 10

Incheon 14/03 Sunny 0

Suwon 15/00 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 15/02 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 15/01 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 13/-3 Cloudy 40

Gangneung 15/06 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 15/03 Sunny 20

Gwangju 15/04 Sunny 20

Jeju 18/10 Cloudy 20

Daegu 16/03 Cloudy 30

Busan 17/05 Cloudy 10

(END)

