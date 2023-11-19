S. Korean battery makers' R&D investment up 12.5 pct in Jan.-Sept.
SEOUL, Nov. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korean battery makers' combined research and development (R&D) investment this year has climbed over 12 percent on-year despite a slowdown in global demand for electrified vehicles, industry data showed Sunday.
According to latest quarterly reports of LG Energy Solution Ltd., Samsung SDI Co. and SK On Co., their combined R&D investment during the January-September period amounted to 1.78 trillion won (US$1.38 billion), up 12.5 percent from 1.58 trillion won for the same period of last year.
Of the three companies, Samsung SDI was the biggest R&D investor, with cumulative expenses up 6.7 percent to 836.4 billion won during the first nine months of 2023.
LG Energy Solution spent 730 billion won on R&D this year, marking a 15.2 percent increase compared to the same period last year. SK On's spending jumped 29.6 percent on-year to 220.7 billion won.
Local battery companies are focusing on strengthening R&D efforts, with a particular emphasis on developing high-capacity, high-safety and long-lasting batteries, as well as enhancing the development of price-competitive lithium iron phosphate and cobalt-free batteries.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BLACKPINK's Rose attends APEC spousal event on mental health
-
(Movie Review) '12.12: The Day': anatomy of tension-filled 9-hr coup that changed Korean history
-
(LEAD) Jungkook's 'Standing Next to You' debuts at No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Jungkook's 'Standing Next to You' debuts at No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Adm. Yi Sun-sin trilogy reaches zenith with final film 'Roryang': director
-
BLACKPINK's Rose attends APEC spousal event on mental health
-
(Movie Review) '12.12: The Day': anatomy of tension-filled 9-hr coup that changed Korean history
-
Jungkook debuts at No. 2 on Billboard 200 with 'Golden'
-
Adm. Yi Sun-sin trilogy reaches zenith with final film 'Roryang': director
-
S. Korea, U.S., Japan to launch N.K. missile data sharing system next month
-
BLACKPINK's Rose attends APEC spousal event on mental health
-
Multiple hits from BTS' Jungkook, Stray Kids on British Official
-
Yoon, Japan's Kishida agree to cooperate in hydrogen sector
-
Hybe's new girl band 'KATSEYE' unveiled
-
Gov't, PPP to seek special legislation to end dog meat consumption