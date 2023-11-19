N. Korea may launch spy satellite 'within a week or so': defense minister

SEOUL, Nov. 19 (Yonhap) -- North Korea may launch its military spy satellite as early as "within a week or so," South Korea's defense minister said Sunday, citing intelligence of the North's preparations.

Defense Minister Shin Won-sik said the launch could take place before South Korea launches its first indigenous reconnaissance satellite on Falcon 9, U.S. aerospace company SpaceX's two-stage rocket, from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on Nov. 30.

"South Korea and the United States are monitoring North Korea's movements. North Korea's preparations are under way for a launch to take place within a week or so," Shin said in an interview aired on public broadcaster KBS earlier in the day.

"It takes about a week to move the engine from the test site to Tongchang-ri (launch site) and assemble the launch pad and inject the liquid fuel," Shin said.

Shin said that the North is believed to have "almost resolved" its engine problems "with Russia's help."

North Korea made two botched attempts to put a reconnaissance satellite into orbit in May and August, respectively.

Shin said that the North's launch of a military spy satellite has been watched closely by the allies as a successful launch would mean an advancement in the rocket technology that can be weaponized.

North Korea is banned from any use of ballistic missile technology under U.N. Security Council sanctions resolutions.

"The United States is also watching closely because reconnaissance satellites have the potential to dramatically advance North Korea's surveillance capabilities and offset our upper hand," Shin added.

Shin's remarks came a day after the North missed the widely expected Nov. 18 deadline set by the allies and observers for its stated plan to put the military spy satellite into orbit.

Earlier this month, the North designated a "missile industry day" to mark the anniversary of its test-firing of the Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile on Nov. 18 last year.



Defense Minister Shin Won-sik speaks during a parliamentary session at the National Assembly on Nov. 9, 2023. (Yonhap)

