Samsung supplies smart LED signage system for F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix
SEOUL, Nov. 19 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Sunday it has supplied a high-end LED signage system to the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix under way in Las Vegas.
The company said it has provided a F1 logo-shaped LED signage installed on the rooftop of the F1 racing circuit building, covering a total area of approximately 2,617 square meters.
With a maximum brightness of 8,000 nits, the LED signage spans about 147 meters, surpassing the length of a football field.
In addition, LED signages have been installed on the exterior walls of the F1 building, three large grandstand screens, entrance points for the venue and also in parts of the racing track.
Samsung said it has provided a total of 25,000 LED module units for the system. When combined, this length would allow for approximately 2 1/2 laps around the Las Vegas F1 track, which is approximately 6.2 kilometers.
The company has showcased advanced display technology in major sports arenas in the United States, including the home court of the NBA's Golden State Warriors and the home stadium of the NFL's Los Angeles Rams and Chargers.
