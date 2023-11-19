FM Park holds talks with Canadian, Mexican counterparts on margins of APEC summit

SEOUL, Nov. 19 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Park Jin held talks with his counterparts from Canada and Mexico, as well as key business and opinion leaders, on the fringes of the summit of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum earlier this week, his office said Sunday.

Park met with Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly in San Francisco, the venue for the APEC summit, on Wednesday (local time) and discussed the follow-up steps after the two summit talks between President Yoon Suk Yeol and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in September last year and May this year.

Park was in the U.S. city earlier this week accompanying Yoon on the trip for the APEC summit.



Foreign Minister Park Jin shakes hands with Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly during their meeting on the sidelines of the summit of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, in San Francisco on Nov. 15, 2023 (local time), in this photo provided by Park's office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

During the talks, Park and Joly discussed the Indo Pacific strategies and agreed to continue efforts to enhance the cooperation in issues pertaining to the region.

Park then met with his Mexican counterpart, Alicia Barcena Ibarra, and discussed bilateral relations and cooperation, the foreign ministry said.

Noting the deepening trade relations with Mexico, Park asked for the Mexican government's support to expedite the negotiations on resuming the bilateral free trade talks that remain stalled since 2008.

Park requested Mexico's attention to South Korea's bid to become an associate member state of the Pacific Alliance, a regional economic bloc representing more than half of trade volume in Latin America.



Foreign Minister Park Jin poses for photos with his Mexican counterpart, Alicia Barcena Ibarra, during their meeting on the sidelines of the summit of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, in San Francisco on Nov. 15, 2023 (local time), in this photo provided by Park's office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Park also had separate meetings with Nick Clegg, president of global affairs at Meta Platforms Inc., and Will Marshall, the CEO of Planet Labs, and discussed issues related to artificial intelligence (AI) global governance and cooperation in space economy.

On Thursday, Park met with Ian Bremmer, president of Eurasia Group, a political risk research and consulting firm, and exchanged opinions on the South Korea-U.S. alliance, economic security and other global issues, Park's office said.

