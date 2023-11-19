S. Korean, Indonesian halal authorities sign mutual certification recognition agreement

SEOUL, Nov. 19 (Yonhap) -- Halal food authorities of South Korea and Indonesia have signed a mutual certification recognition agreement, the agriculture ministry said Sunday.

According to the ministry, the Seoul-based Korea Muslim Foundation and the Korea Halal Authority Corp. forged the agreement with Indonesia's Halal Product Assurance Organizing Agency, also known as BPJPH, on Saturday in Jakarta.

Under the agreement, domestic agricultural and food companies, upon receiving halal certification in South Korea, will be able to export to Indonesia without the need for separate certification from the local halal certification agency.

Indonesia plans to make halal certification mandatory for all imported food items, excluding fresh agricultural products, starting from October next year.

Halal food refers to dishes that are prepared according to Islamic Sharia law.



This file photo shows a halal food fair held at COEX in Seoul on Aug. 16, 2018. Halal food is prepared in accordance with Islamic Sharia law. (Yonhap)

