S. Korea to host 2nd World Bio Summit in Seoul

All News 15:32 November 19, 2023

SEOUL, Nov. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Sunday it will host the second World Bio Summit this week on how to strengthen capacities for pandemic response.

The two-day event that begins Monday will bring together about 200 leaders from governments, international organizations, the scientific community and the private sector, including Catharina Boehme, assistant director-general, external relations and governance at the World Health Organization.

"We hope the event will provide a constructive opportunity to underscore the significance of global cooperation in addressing future pandemics, to establish a secure health care system against health threats to humanity, and to encourage sustained attention and action in dealing with infectious diseases," Health Minister Cho Kyoo-hong was quoted as saying.

A screenshot image of the 2023 World Bio Summit event logo (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

#WHO #World Bio Summit
