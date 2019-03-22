Co-founder of Twitter in Seoul

Go to Contents Go to Navigation

General 12:39 March 22, 2019
Jack Dorsey, co-founder and chief executive of Twitter, speaks during an event at a Seoul hotel on March 22, 2019, to celebrate the platform's 13th anniversary. (Yonhap)
