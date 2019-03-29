Go to Contents Go to Navigation

U.S. professor attends academic forum in Seoul

General 11:30 March 29, 2019
U.S. professor attends academic forum in Seoul
U.S. professor attends academic forum in Seoul

Bruce Cumings, a University of Chicago professor with expertise on Korea, attends an international academic forum in Seoul on March 29, 2019. The forum was held to mark the centennials of the 1919 popular movement that protested for independence from Japan's colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula and the Korean provisional government's establishment. (Yonhap)
(END)

General 11:30 March 29, 2019
General more
HOME Images General
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!