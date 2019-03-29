U.S. professor attends academic forum in Seoul General 11:30 March 29, 2019 SHARE Facebook Twitter Pinterest Linked in Tumblr Reddit Facebook Messenger Copy URL URL is copied. LIKE SAVE PRINT U.S. professor attends academic forum in Seoul Bruce Cumings, a University of Chicago professor with expertise on Korea, attends an international academic forum in Seoul on March 29, 2019. The forum was held to mark the centennials of the 1919 popular movement that protested for independence from Japan's colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula and the Korean provisional government's establishment. (Yonhap)(END) General 11:30 March 29, 2019 SHARE Facebook Twitter Pinterest Linked in Tumblr Reddit Facebook Messenger Copy URL Copy URL LIKE SAVE PRINT prev Next