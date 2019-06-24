New music director of Seoul Phil General 13:38 June 24, 2019 SHARE Facebook Twitter Pinterest Linked in Tumblr Reddit Facebook Messenger Copy URL URL is copied. LIKE SAVE PRINT New music director of Seoul Phil Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon (R) poses for a photo with Finnish composer and conductor Osmo Vanska at his office in Seoul on June 24, 2019, after presenting the conductor with a letter to mark his appointment as the leader of the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra. Vanska will start his first three-year term in January 2020. (Yonhap)(END) 13:38 June 24, 2019 SHARE Facebook Twitter Pinterest Linked in Tumblr Reddit Facebook Messenger Copy URL Copy URL LIKE SAVE PRINT prev Next