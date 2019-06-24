Go to Contents Go to Navigation

New music director of Seoul Phil

June 24, 2019
New music director of Seoul Phil
New music director of Seoul Phil

Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon (R) poses for a photo with Finnish composer and conductor Osmo Vanska at his office in Seoul on June 24, 2019, after presenting the conductor with a letter to mark his appointment as the leader of the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra. Vanska will start his first three-year term in January 2020. (Yonhap)
13:38 June 24, 2019
