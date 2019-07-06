Protest against Seoul mayor General 14:45 July 06, 2019 SHARE Facebook Twitter Pinterest Linked in Tumblr Reddit Facebook Messenger Copy URL URL is copied. LIKE SAVE PRINT Protest against Seoul mayor Members of a conservative group supporting former President Park Geun-hye stage a street rally against Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon in front of Seoul Station on July 6, 2019, to protest the authorities' removal of their huge tents from Gwanghwamun Square. (Yonhap)(END) General 14:45 July 06, 2019 SHARE Facebook Twitter Pinterest Linked in Tumblr Reddit Facebook Messenger Copy URL Copy URL LIKE SAVE PRINT prev Next