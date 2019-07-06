Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Protest against Seoul mayor

July 06, 2019
Protest against Seoul mayor
Protest against Seoul mayor

Members of a conservative group supporting former President Park Geun-hye stage a street rally against Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon in front of Seoul Station on July 6, 2019, to protest the authorities' removal of their huge tents from Gwanghwamun Square. (Yonhap)
